The Alexandra Art venue in Rugby hosted the launch of its second Warwickshire Open Studios on Thursday June 22, with a wide range of artwork on display.
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 12:42 BST
Carol Wheeler, mixed media artist, said: "Chris and Steve Pegler have done an amazing job in the Alex since this time last year, when they held their first Warwickshire Open Studios.
"From the artist's point of view, we love showing our work in a friendly and sharing atmosphere and being part of this new adventure."