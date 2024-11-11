Artisan Christmas Fayre at Bosworth Hall Hotel - Saturday 30th November

The arrival of Santa & his elf at Bosworth Hall for the festive season

Start the festive season in style at Bosworth Hall Hotel's Christmas Fayre on Saturday 30th . There will be lots of 'Not on the High Street' gift ideas and lots of festive family fun.

Bosworth Hall's Christmas Market will offer a range of handmade gifts and decorations and and a selection of festive refreshments. There will be the opportunity to meet Santa in his grotto and other children's activities.

Open from 11am-4pm, free admission and tickets for Santa's Grotto can be purchased on the day.

For further information or stall enquiries, please contact our elves on 01455 291717 or [email protected]