Artisan Christmas Fayre at Bosworth Hall Hotel - Saturday 30th November
Start the festive season in style at Bosworth Hall Hotel's Christmas Fayre on Saturday 30th . There will be lots of 'Not on the High Street' gift ideas and lots of festive family fun.
Bosworth Hall's Christmas Market will offer a range of handmade gifts and decorations and and a selection of festive refreshments. There will be the opportunity to meet Santa in his grotto and other children's activities.
Open from 11am-4pm, free admission and tickets for Santa's Grotto can be purchased on the day.
For further information or stall enquiries, please contact our elves on 01455 291717 or [email protected]