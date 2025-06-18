Artisan food and drink takes centre stage at award-winning Warwickshire Festival

ALSO Festival - the UK’s award-winning Warwickshire festival of ideas – is placing artisan food and drink centre stage this summer, spotlighting passionate, independent producers from across the Midlands.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held on the 11-13 July in the grounds of Park Farm, Compton Verney, ALSO’s twelfth edition brings together philosophy, science, wellbeing, comedy, nature, music, and – increasingly – a serious love of sustainably sourced food.

Curated with flavour and integrity in mind, ALSO’s 2025 food and drink line-up features a handpicked selection of Midlands-based visionary independents, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Cotswold Brewery , Moreton-in-Marsh – a rural gem brewing award-winning ales. Festival-goers can sample their range including Moreton Mile, Cotswold Best and Shagweaver.

, Moreton-in-Marsh – a rural gem brewing award-winning ales. Festival-goers can sample their range including Moreton Mile, Cotswold Best and Shagweaver. Water Buffalo Ice Cream , Napton – this delicious buffalo ice cream has been made locally at the buffalo farm for three generations. Made of buffalo milk, it is known for its rich, creamy texture and flavour.

, Napton – this delicious buffalo ice cream has been made locally at the buffalo farm for three generations. Made of buffalo milk, it is known for its rich, creamy texture and flavour. Red Banger, Draycote - with their fork-to-field ethos, William and Nell Morton rear pigs and sheep on their farm in Southam. They cook and sell bacon, sausages, organic lamb burgers and gammon steaks from their cherry red converted Citroen H Van.

Draycote - with their fork-to-field ethos, William and Nell Morton rear pigs and sheep on their farm in Southam. They cook and sell bacon, sausages, organic lamb burgers and gammon steaks from their cherry red converted Citroen H Van. Crafty Boys, Staffordshire – they offer up artisan coffees and espresso martinis.

Staffordshire – they offer up artisan coffees and espresso martinis. Big Malakas , Leamington – authentic Greek soul food…the taste of Athens in the middle of the English countryside.

, Leamington – authentic Greek soul food…the taste of Athens in the middle of the English countryside. Twisted Trailers – Midlands-based chic mobile bars which tour around the region, serving a range of cocktails, beverages and soft drinks.

– Midlands-based chic mobile bars which tour around the region, serving a range of cocktails, beverages and soft drinks. The Arrival of the Pastries - freshly baked and delivered to the festival from a local bakery at Lower Clopton Farm in Upper Quinton.

Festival goers enjoying artisan food at ALSO

ALSO’s focus on adventures in food creates a food festival within a festival, bringing guests to the table in the wild and beautiful setting to cook, taste and share. Learn to Cheese like an Expert with cheesemonger, cheese maker and cheese awards judge, Emma Young’s cheese tasting masterclass, Take a tour of wine writer and journalist Jane Rakison’s most highly recommended sustainable wines or enjoy freshly made vegan fare courtesy of Honest Supper Club.

For the foodies who would like something more substantial to eat, River Cottage Head Chef, James Whetlor will be cooking up exclusive three-course menus throughout the weekend with a French Bistro inspired Friday night feast, Saturday’s Long Table Lunch with English Sparking Wine by Roebuck Estates, Saturday Night Love and Horror Banquet and Sunday Balearic-Inspired Lunch.

New this year are Fortnum & Mason who will be lakeside all weekend serving up Bloody Marys from their Airstream and English Sparkling Wine tasting with Roebuck Estates.

“Food at ALSO is about more than eating,” says Festival Director Diccon Towns. “It’s about celebrating creativity at every level – from the chef in a van to the brewer in a barn. These artisans embody the values of the festival: passion, independence, sustainability, and craft.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long table dining at ALSO Festival

Foodies can also look forward to Street Feast Friday and world culinary delights from local legends In For a Penne, festival favourites Pat’s Woodfired Pizza, seafood and oyster bar Winkle Picker,, enjoy Summer Garden Demo and Tasting with Kathy Slack, and NUMINITY will be pairing cacao with meditation, deep in the forest.

ALSO Festival is known for its boundary-pushing mix of ideas, wellness, nature, and music and world-class speakers. With talks by leading thinkers, wild swimming, forest bathing, and immersive performances – it really is a festival like no other!

Adult weekend tickets from £190; Family weekend tickets: £440; Adult day tickets from £50. Under 5s go free.

Camping is included in the weekend ticket price and glamping options from £450 for 3 nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival fun at ALSO

Parking is free but there are also a limited number of car passes available which allow vehicle access to the campsite as well as campervan passes.

For more information, visit https://www.also-festival.com/#tickets