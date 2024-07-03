Aston Martin Heritage Festival in Warwick to celebrate three special anniversaries!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The British Motor Museum, along with The Aston Martin Heritage Trust, is to host the Aston Martin Heritage Festival for the second year running on 31 August, 9am-4pm, at British Motor Museum, Banbury Road Gaydon, Lighthorne Heath, Warwick CV35 0BJ.

All Aston Martin owners are welcome to attend, no matter what age or model.

This year, the festival will be celebrating several special anniversaries - 30 years of the DB7 which is considered by some to be “the car that saved Aston Martin”, 90 years of the Ulster and MkII models which were known for their exceptional engineering and technical prowess plus 60 years ofGoldfinger - the DB5. The organisers are appealing to anyone with these models to bring them along to the event!

The Trust will also be bringing a number of rare Aston Martin cars to the event including a 1934 Ulster, a DB7 i6 prototype and a DB7 Zagato.

Once again, parking will be set out by era, so visitors can expect to be wowed by a display of cars. There will be a stage and live screen featuring a full programme of presentations and interview’s capturing all the action. In addition, there will be a number of traders, worth a visit for any car enthusiast or Aston Martin fan.

Tom Caren, Show Manager at the British Motor Museum, stated, “The ultimate celebration of Aston Martin is back for a second year! You won’t often get the chance to see such a vast collection of Aston Martins in one place, so whether you’re coming to join in with the display or simply to admire the cars, there’s something for you at the Aston Martin Heritage Festival.

"All models are welcome, we would love to see you and share the history and stories of one of the great British motoring iconic marques!”

Advance ticket prices are £16 per adult, £9 per child (5-16 years), Under 5s free, £14 per concession and £43 for a family.

Anyone wishing to enter a vehicle into a show can do so online.