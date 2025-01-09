Attend an exclusive event with Ian Callum at the British Motor Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The British Motor Museum announces an exciting new Museum Late event - an exclusive evening with a legend in the world of car design: Ian Callum CBE, on Monday 27 January.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Callum has been in the business for more than 50 years, with 20 of those spent as Design Director for Jaguar, and now focuses on design projects that excite him, within and beyond the automotive industry. Creations to date include: the Jaguar C-X75, F-Type, F-PACE, and I-PACE, the Aston Martin Vanquish and DB7, Ford Puma and Escort Cosworth. Hosting the evening will be Paul Cowland, Presenter of Salvage Hunters: Classic Cars and Motor Picker, writer, producer, self-described car hoarder and 'decidedly average' racing driver.

Stephen Laing, Head of Collections & Interpretation at the British Motor Museum, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting this exclusive event to listen to Ian Callum in his own words. For decades Ian has been one of the world’s leading automotive designers and he will be sharing his insight and tales of the industry while surrounded by some of the most iconic cars that he has been involved in creating. I have no doubt that it will be a fascinating evening, not just for petrolheads but anyone interested in the sphere of design.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon arrival, visitors will have the opportunity to take a look around the Museum’s collection and be treated to up-close access to a number of vehicles from Ian’s extensive design catalogue. From 6.30pm a buffet-style supper will be served and, at around 8pm, Paul will start to chat to Ian about his career, design philosophy and life with cars. Following a 15 minute interval, Ian will take the audience on a design masterclass, including a walkaround and discussion of some of his greatest hits. There will then be an opportunity for a Q&A session with Ian, before the evening ends at 11pm.

Ian Callum

To top off what is set to be a fantastic evening, visitors will be supporting two great causes through the purchase of their ticket. Ian and Paul will both be donating their fees for the evening to the Teenage Cancer Trust and all other proceeds will go towards helping to fund the vital work of the British Motor Industry Heritage Trust - the charity behind the British Motor Museum.

Tickets cost £50 each, with a discounted price of £45 per person for Premium Members. As this event is outside regular Museum opening hours, Annual Passes are not valid. Limited places are available, so early booking is advised. For more information, please visit the website at https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/an-evening-with-ian-callum or call 01926 895300.