Author Louisa Guise is hosting an event at Coventry Central Library

Eight months after the release of her first non-fiction book How to Leave a Group Chat, author Louisa Guise will be travelling to Coventry to host a talk at Coventry Central Library. It is taking place on Saturday 8th February 2025, 11am – 12pm.

How to Leave a Group Chat is a book about communication and instant messengers. This ground-breaking popular psychology book helps you understand your relationship with your phone better, and in turn improve it so that you can become your best self.

Smartphones and their use is a hot topic at the moment with schools banning phones in class, a campaign group Smartphone Free Childhood established earlier this year to ban children from using social media and reports of people increasingly turning away from more modern technology and instead buying simpler phones or even reverting back to Polaroids and postcards. The book looks at changes in communication and behaviour, and why we have the relationship with our devices that we do.

At the event, Louisa will introduce herself and to talk about How to Leave a Group Chat as well as the issues raised within the book and how you can balance your relationship with your own smartphone. There will of course be plenty of time at the end to answer questions.

Louisa Guise signing copies of How to Leave a Group Chat

The event is free and there is no need to sign up. You can borrow the book from Coventry libraries, or you can pre-order your copy of How to Leave a Group Chat from Louisa’s local bookshop Fourbears Books in Caversham. Louisa will sign copies of her book on the day.

How to Leave a Group Chat was published by the Book Guild on Friday 28th June 2024.