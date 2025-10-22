Autumn half-term ahoy!

There’s pirates, were-rabbits, superheroes and plenty of free activities for all the family at Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry, this Autumn Half-Term.

Sailing out to Big Knickers Bay in search of the fabled Pants Of Gold are a band of swarthy seafaring swashbuckling characters in Pirates Love Underpants (Tue 28-Wed 29 Oct 2025). Suitable for all ages, this colourful adaptation of Claire Freedman and Ben Cort’s much-loved picture book is bought to vivid life with puppetry, songs and yes, glittering pants of gold!

Perfect for the Halloween period, Aardman Animations’ second feature film also returns to the big screen. Winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and BAFTA for Best British Film, the delightful Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of The Were-Rabbit (Cert U; Sat 25, Sun 26, Wed 29 Oct, Sat 1, Sun 2 Nov 2025) finds our inventive heroes attempting to solve the mystery of who, or what, is chomping their way through the town’s vegetables.

Alongside this family classic (which includes relaxed screenings), young cinema-goers can follow a Wallace and Gromit themed trail (complete with prizes), while on Saturday 1 November the film screening is preceded by a special free two-hour stop-motion animation workshop (from 1pm).

Staying on the ‘clay’ theme, the award-winning theatre company Indefinite Articles present their interactive Clay Time (Sun 26 Oct 2025). Suitable for ages 3-6, young audience members can shape both the story being told, and the characters, making every performance utterly unique.

Also visiting Warwick Arts Centre during October Half-Term are acclaimed stage company Stories In The Dust (Sun 2 Nov 2025). Two travellers journey across a mysterious land, trading stories, songs and games as they embark on a heartfelt and funny eco-fable.

Elsewhere, world renowned Welsh brass ensemble The CoryBand (Sun 26 Oct) celebrate the genius of legendary movie composer John Williams with a concert that includes themes from such blockbusters as Harry Potter, Star Wars, Jurassic Park and Superman; Cirque: The Greatest Show - Reimagined (Fri 31 Oct) combines showstopping West End performances with jaw-dropping circus spectacle for a night of pure entertainment; and Side-By-Side (Sun 2 Nov) finds the famed City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra performing alongside their youthful counterparts, the CBSO Youth Orchestra, for a sure to be stirring afternoon concert. Or for those less accustomed to such grand musical performances, Something Spooky: My First Concert, (Thu 30 Oct) presents an accessible introduction to the exciting world of classical music, perfect for babies and younger children.

Warwick Arts Centre’s ongoing foyer-based free drop-in activities also run throughout he autumn school break too – all designed to inspire young minds to get creative.

The first of Half-Term’s two Family Sundays follows a Legends and Superheroes theme (Sun 26 Oct 2025, 1.30pm-4pm - tying in with Cory Band’s John Williams concert), while the second (Sun 2 Nov 2025, 1.30pm-4pm), inspired by Wallace and Gromit, boasts an animation theme, with a chance for attendees to create their very own zoetrope.

Look out too for the free monthly Family Singing session (Sun 26 Oct, from 12.30pm), regular Mini Creatives (Tue 28 Oct, 10.30am-12,30pm – for ages 0-4), and the weekly Workshop Wednesday (Wed 29 Oct, 1.30pm-4pm), which follows a Day Of The Dead theme.

And if you fancy a bite to eat while you’re visiting the Arts Centre, Benugo’s £1 Kids Meal runs throughout the school holiday, while Panda Mami is home to an All You Can Eat Asian Buffet, with over 80 dishes on offer.

For more information of Warwick Arts Centre’s Autumn Half-Term events and activities, see: warwickartscentre.co.uk