Award winning local artist works up for auction
Wallace F Brown was a talented artist from Coventry, who produced art in the mediums of Oil and Watercolour. Originally a Doctor by profession, Brown pursued art as a full-time profession upon retiring. His works tend to focus on landscape and beach scenes painted with large and sometimes impressionistic brushstrokes. Whilst unknown to many, his work demonstrates huge skill, and he remains one of the Coventry art scenes best kept secrets!
Local to the region, Brown would sell and exhibit at local galleries in Coventry and Leamington Spa. He would also regularly enter competitions, exhibiting at the 2015 Biannual Coventry Arts Consortium Show and Coventry Art Societies Exhibition in 2019. He won prizes at both shows, being selected as the favourite work by the selection panel on both occasions. His work shares similarities with Edward Wesson (British, 1910-1985), who was likely a personal friend of Brown’s.
Wallace F Brown’s work is going on sale on Tuesday 16th April at Griffin’s Auctioneers & Valuers in Warwick. The works are priced affordably at £30-40 apiece and offer any art enthusiast a chance to own a work by one of Coventry’s best kept secrets. The full catalogue can be found online with Wallace Browns work being lots 356-359 in the sale. Any interested bidders can register to bid online via Griffin’s Auctioneers’ website www.griffinsauctions.co.uk