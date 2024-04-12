Award winning local artist works up for auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wallace F Brown was a talented artist from Coventry, who produced art in the mediums of Oil and Watercolour. Originally a Doctor by profession, Brown pursued art as a full-time profession upon retiring. His works tend to focus on landscape and beach scenes painted with large and sometimes impressionistic brushstrokes. Whilst unknown to many, his work demonstrates huge skill, and he remains one of the Coventry art scenes best kept secrets!

Local to the region, Brown would sell and exhibit at local galleries in Coventry and Leamington Spa. He would also regularly enter competitions, exhibiting at the 2015 Biannual Coventry Arts Consortium Show and Coventry Art Societies Exhibition in 2019. He won prizes at both shows, being selected as the favourite work by the selection panel on both occasions. His work shares similarities with Edward Wesson (British, 1910-1985), who was likely a personal friend of Brown’s.

