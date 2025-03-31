Award-winning musical Spring Awakening comes to Leamington’s Loft Theatre

A group of adolescents, who are silenced and controlled by a censorious society, discover a new world of feeling and freedom outside the classroom, with both beautiful and heartbreaking consequences.

Based on an expressionist play written in 1891 by Frank Wedekind, this popular adaptation has Book and lyrics by Steven Sater and music by Duncan Sheik.

Directed by Chris Gilbey-Smith, with musical direction by James Suckling, and choreography by Becca Shaw. This musical will include a live 7-piece band that will accompany the cast.

Director Chris Gilbey-Smith comments: “My passion for this musical has never wavered since I first saw the original Broadway production in 2007. I have waited a long time, with the help of a hugely talented cast and a superb artistic and creative team, to unleash my creative vision for this show on you, the audience. I cannot thank everyone involved enough for the heart and commitment they have brought to this piece. I hope it touches and inspires you the same way it has for all of us!”

Content warning: Spring Awakening contains strong language, references to suicide, verbal and sexual abuse, as well as depictions of physical aggression, and sexual content. Age guidance 15+, but discretion can be applied.

The performances run from Wednesday, April 2 to Saturday, April 12.

The Loft Theatre, Leamington Spa

Wednesday, April 2 - Saturday, April 12

Booking information

Spring Awakening runs at the Loft Theatre nightly from Wednesday 2nd April to Saturday 12th April, except for Monday 7th. Performances begin at 7.30pm, apart from Sunday 6th, when the show starts at 5pm.

Tickets can be booked online at www.lofttheatrecompany.com, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 01926 830 680 (answer phone service).

To take advantage of the Loft’s free ticket offer for theatregoers aged 16-25, either book in advance by emailing [email protected], or obtain your tickets at the Box Office on the night (please bring proof of age).

Individuals or groups requiring accessible tickets, please book by emailing [email protected] with your requirements and contact details. Free tickets for carers are available for patrons who may require personal assistance during their visit.

1 . Contributed Cast of Spring Awakening L-R: Martha Allen-Smith (Martha) and Rosie Pankhurst (Ilse) Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Cast of Spring Awakening L-R: Luca Catena, Elaine Freeborn, Bethany Lea, Rosie Pankhurst, Oli Jones, Kevin Wang, Evelyn Ball, Martha Allen-Smith, Annabel Pilcher, Henry Clarke, Anna Butcher, Nathan Dowling and Michael Barker Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Cast of Spring Awakening L-R: Anna Butcher, Evelyn Ball, Annabel Pilcher and Martha Allen-Smith Photo: Submitted