Award- winning pet accessory company, Trinkety Paws is joining the top UK pet industry companies exhibiting at Edition Dog Live on July 6th at the NAEC

Leading UK-based pet accessory company, Trinkety Paws who design and manufacture fashion-forward, practical collars and leads for dogs are joining a host of leading companies in the pet industry at Edition Dog Live on 6 July at NAEC Stoneleigh. (Hall 2)

The event which is a feast for dog lovers everywhere will include live performances, a tail-wagging dog picnic, a fun-filled dog show, and a chance to meet the breeds. You will also be able to shop till you drop, watch jaw-dropping demos, and visit the Professionals Village for expert advice. There will be interactive hubs to take part in as well.

Experts appearing at the show include : Dr Scott Miller ITV This Morning vet, Rachael Jackson, a seasoned professional in veterinary physiotherapy, Tellington TTouch training, and dog behaviour, and Caroline, better known as Lovemud Dog Lady, a pet-level dog groomer with over 12 years of experience and a social media following of 650,000 devoted dog lovers.

Trinkety Paws was founded by Nadine Berger who started the business as a hobby when she spotted a gap in the market for dog accessories that were not only stylish and vibrant but were also practical for her two dogs, Ozzie a Weimaraner and Labrador Cross and Cooper, a German Shorthaired Pointer. During Nadine’s research she came across BioThane© a brilliant material that was waterproof, easy to clean and available in a whole rainbow of colours. It was also adaptable enough to incorporate different designs and patterns. Her hobby eventually turned into an award-winning business.

Trinkety Paws hand-crafted collars

Nadine says,

“At Trinkety Paws, we blend function and fashion to create high-quality, durable dog accessories that are as bold and joyful as the dogs who wear them. Every item is expertly handmade in our workshop using only premium materials, such as our waterproof BioThane© webbing, and premium Rope. Both waterproof, easy to clean, and built to last.

“BioThane® is smooth, vegan, odour-free, and strong enough to handle the most adventurous dogs, while our rope is lightweight, quick-drying, and resistant to mould and dirt. Whether your pup loves muddy trails or wild swims, our accessories are made to keep up and look great doing it.

“We currently handcraft around 800 products each month, a number that’s steadily rising thanks to the popularity of our designs.”

Trinkety Paws hand-crafted leads

Trinkety Paws’ typical customers are passionate dog lovers who want high-quality accessories that match their pup’s personality and lifestyle. They range from adventurous explorers who put their waterproof gear to the test, to stylish urban dog owners who love bold colours, style and fashion-forward design. They can cater for every size and breed—from tiny toy breeds to giant breeds and with over 50 collar and lead designs, they offer something for every pup and every walk—from rugged countryside trails to polished city strolls. Products are recommended by dog walkers, trainers, and vets and Trinkety Paws also work closely with many SEND customers and wheelchair users to create custom-fit solutions that meet their individual needs.

You can see Trinkety Paws’ latest designs at the show so pop along to their stand.