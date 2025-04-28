Banbury Run to celebrate its milestone 75th year

The oldest machine in this years event

Celebrating a fantastic 75th anniversary, the Vintage Motor Cycle Club Banbury Run will again be hosted at the British Motor Museum on Sunday 8 June. As many as 300 Veteran and Vintage motorcycles and three-wheelers will ride out from the Museum on various circular routes. During the course of the day many of these venerable machines will be tackling the ascent of Sun Rising Hill near Tysoe, which was used to test out newly-manufactured vehicles in the early days of motoring.

Widely acknowledged as the premier gathering for pre-1931 motorcycles and three-wheelers in the world, the Banbury Run is geared towards those who enjoy the thrill of riding with other Vintage, Veteran and pioneer bikes. Visitors can immerse themselves in the sights, sounds and smells of these astonishing machines as they embark on the journey to Banbury and back.

In the Museum grounds there will be an Autojumble with over 70 pitches selling a wide selection of parts and spares - perfect for vintage motorcycle owners looking for upgrades or those in the midst of a restoration project. Camping in the grounds of the Museum is also available on 6, 7, & 8 June for an advance price of £27 per pitch for 1 night or £35 per pitch for 2 or 3 nights.

Tom Caren, Show Manager at the British Motor Museum stated “Celebrating its 75th anniversary just proves how immensely popular the Banbury Run is. Seeing hundreds ofvintage motorcycles ride together is a motoring spectacle that any historic vehicle enthusiast will not want to miss!”

The Museum will be open from 9am – 5pm with the first bikes departing at 10am. Book in advance and SAVE with tickets for just £17 per adult, £9 per child, £15 per concession and £46 for a family. All tickets include entry to the Museum and Collections Centre.

To find out more about the Banbury Run visit www.banbury-run.co.uk, for more information on the British Motor Museum please visit www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk or call 01926 895300.