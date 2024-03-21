Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists Leamington Spa to host Open Day
As well as access to walk in eye examination appointments, available on the day, guests will be able to enjoy fizz and live music when they visit the practice, located at 71 Parade, between 10am and 4pm.
The Open Day will give visitors the opportunity to meet with representatives from Prada and Tiffany and browse their latest eyewear collections, as well as taking advantage of exclusive Bayfields discounts and offers including buy one pair of glasses and get the second pair half price.
There will also be the opportunity to support local charity Myton Hospice, which focuses on enhancing life for people with terminal illnesses and their families. Visitors can also win fantastic prizes including pairs of designer sunglasses as part of the fundraising raffle.
Rebecca McGuigan, Practice Manager at Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists Leamington Spa, said: “We look forward to welcoming our current clients and new faces into our practice. Whether you’ve noticed changes to your eyesight, or you simply want to keep on top of your health – it will be a great opportunity to meet our expert optical team.
“Visitors are welcome to bring along a guest and have the chance to access walk in eye tests, available on the day and discuss the solutions available, as well as entering our charity prize draw to win a range of prizes.”
Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists Leamington Spa is located at 71 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4BA. For more information and to book your place call 01926 424820 or visit www.bayfieldsopticians.com.