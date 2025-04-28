‘BBC Midlands Today’ presenter, Mary Rhodes, is introducing a professional concert in aid of The Myton Hospices

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday 17th May at 2:30pm, ‘BBC Midlands Today’ presenter, Mary Rhodes, is introducing ‘Orchestra for an Occasion’, a high-quality concert with a professional orchestra of 50 players raising vital funds for The Myton Hospices. The concert will be held at Warwick Hall, at the heart of the Warwick School campus.

Mary has been a journalist for over 30 years, with a career that has taken her from BBC Radio Sport – where she worked across BBC Radio 1, 2, 4 and 5 Live – to television, presenting and reporting on major international sporting events. Originally from the West Midlands, Mary now co-presents ‘BBC Midlands Today’.

Join Mary, conductor Brian Chappell and the orchestra and immerse yourself in a selection of beautiful live music from Gladiator, Downton Abbey, Minuet by Haydn, Wicked, 76 Trombones, The Greatest Showman, Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, The Great Escape, Oliver, Palladio by Karl Jenkins and many more.

The Myton Hospices are delighted to have Mary introducing the concert, for an afternoon of incredible live music from the soundtracks and scores we all know and love.

The Myton Hospices - Orchestra for an Occasion, introduced by Mary Rhodes

Louise Careless, Community Fundraiser at The Myton Hospices, said:

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of Mary Rhodes, Brian Chappell and everyone involved in making this professional concert happen. We are so excited for the community to enjoy the music of a professional orchestra and in doing so help provide vital funds for The Myton Hospices.”

The concert is sponsored by Roger Medwell, MBE, DL: “Orchestra for an Occasion is in memory of my dearest wife, Patricia, and the many other people The Myton Hospices support and care for.”

Join Mary, Brian, the orchestra and Roger on Saturday 17th May at 2:30pm. Balcony seating is £21, Ground Floor seating is £16 and accompanying children are £11. All seats are unreserved.

You can buy your tickets online at www.mytonhospice.org/Orchestra