Beatlemania comes to Leamington

Tribute band 'Love The Beatles' play a run of three sell-out gigs at Leamington's Temperance Bar.

On Friday and Saturday, Bath Street’s Temperance Bar rang out with the screams of adoring fans as tribute band Love The Beatles played an exceptional run of three sell-out gigs in Leamington’s very own ‘Cavern Club of the Midlands’.

This particular Fab Four have all got impressive track records of performing in various Beatles-themed shows and bands, and are accomplished musicians in their own right, with CVs including West End and Broadway shows and TV appearances.

The performance was well structured, taking us on an odyssey (or should that be a ‘Magical Mystery Tour’?) of the Beatles’ career - from summer of ‘62 with ‘Some Other Guy’, through to 1970 and ‘Let It Be’. The former song earns its place in the story, as it survives as grainy footage of the very first time the famous line-up appear together on film.

Love The Beatles

We journeyed via their early success and Beatlemania, the studio years, psychedelia and Sgt Pepper, the famous 1969 rooftop concert, finishing with a rousing rendition of ‘Hey Jude’ (with audience participation pretty much mandatory!)

With such a huge catalogue of big hitters and significant songs to choose from, it must be challenging deciding what to include and what to leave out of the set list. Inevitably there will be songs people wish had been included, but a nice balance was struck between the ‘big hitters’ and achieving changes of style and tempo.

All four had a proportionally appropriate amount of lead vocals. Though I can’t quite decide whether it’s a strength or weakness in a tribute band that their Ringo is a much better singer than Sir Richard Starkey.

The in-character banter and links between songs gave interesting context, especially for an audience who may well have been familiar with the music but less so with the background.

'Love The Beatles' at Temperance

There was plenty of humour too. I particularly enjoyed how, when George sang ‘Do You Want to Know a Secret’, John and Paul were very keen not to be sidelined and for the audience to give them due credit for writing it.

In a venue with more space and facilities we might well have been treated to more costume changes – I’ve seen photos of the band in full Sgt Pepper regalia – but the smart suits of the first half, as demanded by Brian Epstein, gave way to a relaxed hippy look in the second half which helped establish the sense of time passing.

The intimate downstairs room at Temperance seemed especially ideal for recreating the Beatles’ early years, and the hot, crowded space probably only added to the authenticity of the Cavern-style experience! Sadly Temperance does not have the space to ‘Twist and Shout’, but plenty of hand jiving went on, from a lively and engaged audience, and we were warmly invited to sing along. The acoustics were nicely balanced so it was possible for us to sing our hearts out without detracting from the on-stage performance.

A particularly moving experience, given events in Britain over the past couple of weeks, was to be part of a communal rendition of ‘All You Need is Love’. It might not reach 400 million people, as the historic 1967 satellite broadcast did, but the Saturday afternoon performance is available to stream!

'Love The Beatles' at Temperance

Hopefully, after a triumphant Leamington debut, ‘It Won’t Be Long’ before Love The Beatles ‘Get Back’ to ‘Please, Please...’ us again.

For further details visit https://www.facebook.com/lovethebeatlestributeband.