“Beginning” at Loft Theatre - because love never starts smoothly

Running from Wednesday 24 September to Saturday 4 October, David Eldridge’s play Beginning is the first of a trilogy of plays (alongside Middle and End) looking at love and relationships.

A sharp and astute two-hander that takes an intimate look at the first fragile moments of risking your heart and taking a chance. It movingly reminds us that even in the age of social media and internet dating sites, forging a connection with other people remains as problematic as ever.

Directed by Viki Betts, Beginning unfolds in the quiet aftermath of a housewarming party. Laura and Danny, two strangers, find themselves alone in a flat littered with empty bottles and emotional baggage. What begins as small talk soon deepens into a heartfelt exchange, as both characters navigate vulnerability, loneliness, and the fragile hope of something more.

Viki says of the play:

Laura (Cheryl Laverick) and Danny (Chris Gilbey-Smith)

“From the moment I picked up David Eldridge’s script, I was fascinated by it. Beginning is an incredibly natural piece, and the play unfolds within the same timeframe as the audience watches. This makes for a very intimate and intense experience. It is funny and relatable and, at many points, incredibly awkward.”

Originally premiered at the National Theatre in 2017 and later transferred to the West End, Beginning is the first in Eldridge’s trilogy exploring the stages of love and relationships.

Tickets are available now via The Loft Theatre’s box office. For more information and booking details, visit www.lofttheatrecompany.com, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 01926 830 680 (answer phone service).

To take advantage of the Loft’s free ticket offer for theatregoers aged 16-25, either book in advance by emailing [email protected], or obtain your tickets at the Box Office on the night (please bring proof of age)