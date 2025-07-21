Bestselling author Mark Edwards joins the South Warwickshire Literary Festival bill!

The multi-million-selling thriller writer tops a terrific lineup this September. The ‘King of the curveball’, thriller writer Mark Edwards has been revealed as the keynote speaker at this year’s South Warwickshire Literary Festival.

Edwards writes psychological thrillers in which scary things happen to ordinary people, and has sold more than 5 million books since the publication of his first novel, The Magpies, in 2013.

He joins the local festival for local authors, which will take place on Saturday 20 September at the Fold in Leamington Spa, and offers an incredible day of speeches and workshops.

At the core of the festival is the main hall programme, which will host a variety of talks, performances, and interviews with local authors and poets as well as book stalls and general networking opportunities. Entry to the main hall is included in all ticket types and, in addition to Mark Edwards, features:

● Self-publish like a pro, with Siân Smith

● Warwickshire Young Poet Laureate and the SWLF 2025 Writing Competition Winners

● Romantasy and fantasy discussion, with Kerry Williams & Ellie Tilley

● Co-writing, with Alison May & Janet Gover

● Horror fiction, with G J Phelps

● Thrillers with Mark Edwards

● Closing author panel Q&A

The main hall will also have live readings from the winners of the Warwickshire Young Poet Laureate and the SWLF writing competitions, and an open mic at lunchtime.

Alongside the main programme, there will also be a series of workshops:

● Romance writing, with Alison May

● Writing crime fiction, with Paul Gitsham

● Graphology, with Christina Strang

● An overview of memoir and creative non-fiction, with David Muir

● Flash fiction, with Michael Loveday

● Global poetry, with Emilie Lauren Jones

● Children’s fiction writing, with Kay Brophy

● Developing characters, with Gabrielle Mullarkey

Not only that, new for 2025 is the chance to book one-to-one sessions with a selection of local experts, for tailored, personal advice and development:

● Agent query package, with Beth Ferguson

● Poetry feedback and strategy focus, with Gwyneth Box

● Manuscript feedback and strategy focus, with Shelley Wilson

● Handwriting analysis session, with Christina Strang

● Pitching your crime novel, with Paul Gitsham

● Non-fiction editorial feedback, with Siân Smith

● Writing for magazines, with Ann Evans

Entry to the main festival programme is £22. Tickets to the workshops are £32, while one-to- one sessions are £70 - both include admission to the main hall. There is also the option of purchasing an all-inclusive festival package - which covers a one-to-one session, a workshop, and the main programme - for £90.

All ticket types are now available at www.southwarwickshireliteraryfestival.com.

Festival Director Jacci Gooding was delighted to add such an esteemed author to an already impressive lineup.

She said: “Having Mark Edwards join us this September is a real boon for us - he’s sold millions of books, been top of the bestsellers’ lists, and has been translated into multiple languages - I can’t wait to hear what he has to say and to learn more about his dark imagination! This year’s Festival truly is shaping up to be the best one yet.”

South Warwickshire Literary Festival will take place on Saturday 20 September at The Fold, Leamington Spa.

Tickets for all events are available now at www.southwarwickshireliteraryfestival.com - last year’s Festival sold out, so don’t wait too long to secure your place! And don’t forget to post about the Festival on social media using the hashtag #SWLitFest.