Big Chill founder Pete Lawrence returns to Leamington for 70s night

Pete Lawrence, founder of Big Chill, returns to Leamington’s Temperance on July 5th, to spin some of the banging records that influenced his youth.

Did you grow up in the Leamington / Warwick area in the 1970?

Even if you didn’t, why not come and celebrate those golden years - a rare chance to meet friends old and new to remember those times, as well as an opportunity to catch up and spend time in Leamington if you're now based elsewhere.

Leamington alumni, Pete Lawrence (Big Chill festival, Cooking Vinyl records founder) will be providing a DJ playlist soundtrack for the evening, with a more up-tempo set to climax (from 10pm, July 5th Temperance Bar, Leamington Spa)

Pete Lawrence in 2025

Pete Lawrence is the founder of Campout and its affiliated social network Campfire Convention. Previously, he founded the Cooking Vinyl label and started the pioneering Big Chill festival. He has been described as a conceptualist, firestarter, community social network obsessive, music nut, writer and naturist and is enjoying digital nomad status when he’s not to be found at home on Paros island, Greece or in the Welsh hills.

Pete has been an activist since student days, campaigning for peace, social justice and systemic social change. He believes passionately in the potential for personal change through connection and self-organising potential of communities as the spark which can ignite wholesale social change. His current project - Campfire - places him at the forefront of a non-aligned emergent movement for societal transition which aims to trailblazer new ways of connecting, collaborating and doing ‘politics’ in its broadest sense.

Pete has been immersed in music all his life. He followed the footsteps of his father, a jazz drummer who used to front his own band at regular post-war Leamington Town Hall dances, by playing with a variety of bands from his mid teens onwards, before setting up Cooking Vinyl, the ground-breaking roots label that enjoyed considerable success in the 80s with acts such as Michelle Shocked, Cowboy Junkies, Oysterband, Four Brothers and Edward II. Although no longer a part of that set up, Pete's walkman field recording of Ms Shocked's 'Texas Campfire Tapes' - an album that went on to top the independent album charts - has now become legendary.

In 1993, the idea for the Big Chill multi-media Sunday chillout club and festival was born, and since then there has been no looking back, with many magazines and broadsheets now recognising The Big Chill as one of the most influential festivals of its time.

Event flyer for Temperance July 5th

Respected by artists and Big Chillers alike, The Big Chill has worked with over 1500 artists and been instrumental in breaking such names as Amy Winehouse, Talvin Singh, Coldcut, Hexstatic, Zero 7, Lemon Jelly, Kinobe and Fila Brazillia.

In the last decade or so Pete has been leading the social network and community venture Campfire Convention (their Campout is in August) and is currently recording a new album of his own new songs, the first in twenty years, campfire songs of protest, hope, love and connection which can also be sung in community.

Tickets just £12.50. Advance only.