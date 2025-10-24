Big emotions fill the big screen at Coventry cinema

Love, betrayal and obsession are on the menu at Warwick Arts Centre this autumn as a series of melodramatic, emotion-packed film classics return to the cinema for the Big Screen Bigger Emotions season.

Opening the season is the 70th Anniversary edition of 1955's All That Heaven Allows (Fri 24 Oct, Mon 27 to Thu 30 Oct), director Douglas Sirk's hit romantic melodrama about a wealthy widow Cary (Jane Wyman) and hunky gardener Ron (Rock Hudson).

Sirk’s post-war triumph is followed by Volver (Thu 6 Nov 2025), Pedro Almodóvar’s 2006 comedic and compassionate tribute to women and their resilience, a hilarious tale of love, loss and forgiveness starring Penélope Cruz.

From 1927, FW Murnau's Expressionist Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans (Sat 22 Nov 2025) is widely acknowledged as one of the crowning achievements of silent cinema. Accompanying the film is a unique live improvised immersive score created by leading West Midlands musicians Chris Mapp, Annie Mahtani, and associates.

Rock Hudson and Jane Wyman star in 1955's Techicolor romance, All The Heaven Allows.

Another silent masterpiece is 1925's thrilling The Phantom of the Opera (Thu 27 Oct 2025). Featuring a seminal performance by Lon Chaney in one of his most grotesque roles, the screening is enlivened by a live score from Paul Robinson’s HarmonieBand.

Although perhaps lesser known than other films in the Big Screen Bigger Emotions season, 1937's Stella Dallas (Thu 4 Dec 2025) is a brash story of a mother’s sacrifice for her beloved daughter that has lost none of its tear-jerking power. With a stand-out performance from an Oscar nominated Barbara Stanwyck as the big-hearted, whip-smart Stella.

The season concludes with Brief Encounter (Fri 12 Dec 2025). Masterfully directed by David Lean from a Noël Coward screenplay, and starring Celia Johnson and Trevor Howard, it's atmospheric cinematography and use of Rachmaninoff’s swooning 2nd Piano Concerto remain powerfully affecting.

Each screening will also feature an introduction by leading film historians, who'll outline the themes, and place the movie in context.

Stella Dallas (1937), the second of three film adaptations of the book by Olive Higgins Prouty.

Discussing the selection, Dr Julie Lobalzo Wright, Associate Professor in Film and Television Studies at the University of Warwick (who'll be introducing Stella Dalla and joining a panel to discuss Brief Encounter) said: "Melodramas, especially from Hollywood’s classical era, are never ‘too much.’ These films burst with style and substance, frequently aligning audiences with women navigating personal circumstances that, ultimately, upend their lives.

"Love, betrayal, secrets, and obsession permeate these stories with even more drama sourced from costumes, performances, cinematography, and music.

"The locations of these films are everyday spaces familiar to many audiences, as are the frequently complex family dynamics. Emotion is central [too], with characters feeling trapped, desperate, excited, and remorseful."

Big Screen Bigger Emotions has been made possible with support from Film Hub Midlands through Funds from the National Lottery.

