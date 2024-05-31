Bikerlott 2024: Leamington is ready to ride
The free event will feature motorcycles, ‘best of’ awards, live rock music, street food, and stalls and is expected to attract many visitors.
Bike owners can enter the competition for best in show by completing the application form at https://www.facebook.com/share/p/ExRdozniVwgrB7pC/.
The stage will feature sets from popular local acts Lucas Rush, The Intruders, Filthy Lucre and Devil’s Hand.
Bikerlott has been held every other year since 2016 and has previously been a street event on Clemens Street. This year’s venue, the SYDNI centre, is a lively and welcoming community centre with excellent facilities for an outdoor event.
Bikerlott 2024 is being promoted by South Town Events CIC, a newly formed not for profit Community Interest Company with a mission to bring lively community events to the South of Leamington Spa.
For more information, contact [email protected].