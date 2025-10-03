Bonfire Night Fireworks 2025 set to paint the skies at Dallas Burston Polo Club

Following a hugely popular debut last year, Bonfire Night Fireworks returns to the Dallas Burston Polo Club this November – and organisers promise a smoother, brighter and even more spectacular experience planned for Wednesday 5th November 2025.

Last year’s first event at the venue delivered a world-class fireworks display, but traffic delays left some visitors frustrated. This year, organisers have listened carefully to feedback and taken major steps to improve the visitor experience.

Event Manager Jane Sosbe explained: “With any first year at a new site, there are always lessons to learn. We’ve listened, we’ve redesigned, and this year we’ve introduced two routes into the site, three parking options and a shuttle service to make arriving and leaving simple and stress-free. We’re determined to make 2025 the smoothest and most enjoyable experience yet.”

At the heart of the night will be two unforgettable fireworks displays by the 2 x British Musical Fireworks Champions, Komodo Fireworks – recognised nationally for their breathtaking artistry and precision.

- Children’s Low-Noise Musical Display – A magical, family-friendly show choreographed to songs kids love, designed to be gentle on little ears.

- Main Spectacular Musical Display – A powerful, high-impact fireworks production choreographed to music, filling the Southam skies with colour, sound and jaw-dropping effects.

Alongside the fireworks, visitors can enjoy:

- A funfair with rides and attractions for all ages

- Delicious food vendors serving hot bites and sweet treats

- A licensed bar for adults to relax and enjoy the evening

- A buzzing festival atmosphere with live entertainment throughout the night

Komodo Fireworks, already celebrated as 2 x British Champions of Musical Fireworks, are promising to once again “paint the sky” in a way that only they can.

[Rob Sosbe], Director at Komodo Fireworks, said: “Our team are passionate about creating shows that are more than fireworks – they’re a storytelling experience through colour, light and music. We’re so excited to bring our double-display format back to Southam, giving families two completely different shows in one night.”

Event Details:

Bonfire Night Fireworks 2025

Wednesday 5th November

Dallas Burston Polo Club, Southam

Two Fireworks Displays + Funfair + Food + Entertainment

Gates open at 5pm

Tickets from just £4 when purchased in advance. Under 2s go free!

Book now at: https://komodoevents.com/events/dallas-burston-fireworks/

Tickets are expected to sell quickly. Don’t miss the chance to be part of Southam’s brightest Bonfire Night tradition.