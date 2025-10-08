Boogie bingo event returning for a good cause this Christmas

A previous Christmas Charity Boogie Bingo Extravaganza

Warwickshire businesses and residents are being invited to boogie alongside games of bingo to help raise funds for a charity that supports the wellbeing of girls.

The Leamington Spa Soroptimists are hosting their Christmas Charity Boogie Bingo Extravaganza at St Patrick’s Irish Club on 12 November from 7pm until 10.30pm.

All of the proceeds will go to a local charity called Flourish, which provides a safe space for girls aged 10 to 18 to talk, share their concerns, and explore their challenges and goals – with various mentoring programmes for young girls and their parents.

Visitors to the festive fundraiser can expect Christmas-themed music, bingo with a festive twist, fun stalls and games, along with cheese and biscuits.

Julie White, member of the Leamington Spa Soroptimists and managing director of D-Drill & Sawing, said: “This is a great opportunity for colleagues, friends or family to kick off their festive season in merry style, while raising money for a great charity in Flourish that is providing vital support for so many young girls in our region.

“We held a similar event last year that was really popular - raising nearly £7,000 for charity – and so we are back by popular demand.”

Tamar Groeneveld, from Define First Personal Training and Yoga Retreats and a member of the Leamington Spa Soroptimists, added: "I have personally mentored for Flourish, it is a charity very close to my heart.

“It fills a vital role, helping teenage girls deal with their emotions, anxieties and pressures in a safe, secure and very kind, professional atmosphere. It really sets them up for life."

Tickets to the fundraiser are £20 per person, and can be purchased via www.tickettailor.com/events/leamsorops/1862496