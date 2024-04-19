Book Signing Event at Leamington Spa Library on Saturday, July 13

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A practising GP, entrepreneur and founder of Forte Charity for Inspiration, will be releasing her seventh book on May 21 this year.

It is a self-help book which draws on scriptural insights, medical experience and inspiring true stories to share how spiritual well-being can be a key to better mental health. The author explores power and praise in a way that will help people of all faiths and none to enjoy life despite the challenges we all face.

Power and Praise has had encouraging initial reviews as below and is available to (pre)order now on Amazon etc in ebook and paperback formats.

Power and Praise by Dr Afiniki Akanet

There will be a book signing event at the Leamington Spa Library, Royal Pump Rooms, Parade CV32 4AA on Saturday, July 13 from 2pm.

Niki is excited to turn 40 this year and hopes this book will help many find hope and purpose. There is more information available at Afiniki.co.uk

"A supremely practical and useful book. Original, palatable, and honest advice based on lived experiences, by a trained professional" - Arup Roy, Lead Surface Design Engineer

“Niki writes in a lovely conversational style that makes it sound like a conversation with a friend. The book offers insight into the worldview of the author and how it shapes even the smallest decisions and experiences in her life.

Dr Afiniki Akanet

"It challenges the reader to view life from a different perspective and encourages reflection on what is important. It is hopeful and encouraging in its tone. Power and Praise is worth a read.” - Zainab Oseni, General Practitioner (GP) with a special interest in global health

“In this book, Niki gives so many anecdotes of situations/problems she has encountered in her life, followed by extremely helpful suggestions of how she overcame them…