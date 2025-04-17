Acclaimed author's debut visit to Coventry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An acclaimed independent author whose work has been published nationally will be visiting Coventry to meet readers old and new later this Easter weekend

Children’s, YA and urban fantasy author , Jonas Lane, whose writing has been published alongside the likes of Dame Florella Benjamin, Brian Moses and Andrew Jennings, in the popular Comprehension Ninja series of books, will be making his debut appearance in Coventry at a popular book fair which is returning to the town on Saturday 19th April 2025.

Book Extravaganza will be taking place at the Belgrade from 10.30 am until 4 pm where Jonas will be joining other stall holders from the world of writing and publishing to sign and sell his unique, highly-popular and much-acclaimed books.

“I am especially excited to make my first appearance at Book Extravaganza in Coventry," says Jonas, who is the author of sixteen books, “and am really looking forward to meeting a whole new audience of readers, to share my love of reading and writing with them, especially after my recent successes at other local book fairs.”

Author Jonas Lane captivating more young readers during a recent school visit.

With the adventures of a bumbling, time-travelling inventor, Lord Thyme-Slipp, the mysterious Victorian thriller Wilde and Dangerous Things, and the nail-biting mythical adventure Dragon Chasers as well as the magical tales of Poppy Copperthwaite amongst the titles he will have with him, Jonas is hoping to engage with children, young adults and those readers who are young at heart to chat with them and to inspire them to want to read for pleasure. But it’s not just the children that Jonas hopes will leave Book Extravaganza wanting to find out more about the author and his books and how he can inspire the next generation of readers and writers

“Hopefully, I’ll also be able to meet with parents and teachers from the schools local to Coventry and the surrounding areas,” Jonas explains, “and will then be able to talk to them about how I help children by delivering assemblies and workshops as I've done regularly so that their pupils will want to have a lifelong love of literature.”

Along with Jonas, there will be over forty other stalls run by authors, illustrators, comic creators and book craft creators, amongst other things, so there should be something for everyone at this incredibly popular and highly-sought after returning event.

To find out more about Book Extravaganza or to pre-register for your FREE entry ticket, visit www.rosiesretrobazaar.co.uk or should you wish to contact Jonas himself or find our more about his books, then visit his website at www.JonasLaneAuthor.com