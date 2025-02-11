An apocalypse seen through the eyes of a dog is the premise behind a local author's new book.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yoyo & Max - by Willy Adam from Stockton - details a dog’s experiences of an apocalypse.

A family aims to travel home amidst a complete breakdown in all digital systems and societal order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their dog, Yoyo, narrates and observes as the humans’ abilities and behaviours change as a result of dangers and threats on their journey.

Yoyo & Max - by Willy Adam

With reference to characters from the Canterbury Tales, other travellers have their own agendas and motivations as the world collapses around them and their destination seems less secure and unlikely to offer safety.

A crashed plane, escaped wild animals and refugees running from the chaos all play a part along the long walk towards home.

Yoyo & Max is available from all good bookshops in ebook (£5.99) and paperback (£9.99).

More information visit the website tsaunderspubs.weebly.com