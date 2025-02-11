Apocalypse seen through the eyes of a dog – Stockton author's new book is out now
Yoyo & Max - by Willy Adam from Stockton - details a dog’s experiences of an apocalypse.
A family aims to travel home amidst a complete breakdown in all digital systems and societal order.
Their dog, Yoyo, narrates and observes as the humans’ abilities and behaviours change as a result of dangers and threats on their journey.
With reference to characters from the Canterbury Tales, other travellers have their own agendas and motivations as the world collapses around them and their destination seems less secure and unlikely to offer safety.
A crashed plane, escaped wild animals and refugees running from the chaos all play a part along the long walk towards home.
Yoyo & Max is available from all good bookshops in ebook (£5.99) and paperback (£9.99).
More information visit the website tsaunderspubs.weebly.com