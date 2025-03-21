Author's new book tells of Valentine murder

Author Tony Bassett

A former Midlands journalist has released his seventh crime novel set in Worcestershire and Warwickshire which concerns a murder on Valentine’s night.

Tony Bassett’s new novel, NOT MY VALENTINE, tells how a woman is murdered after a night out with her doting new boyfriend.

Glamorous managing director’s secretary, Lydia Squires, has been planning to settle down with the man of her dreams after their whirlwind romance.

But her life is brutally cut short. Detectives Gavin Roscoe and Sunita Roy discover Lydia was being stalked by an obsessed work colleague. Could this man have slaughtered Lydia in a jealous rage or are other, more sinister forces at work?

Tony Bassett's latest novel - the seventh in a series

The novel, released by London publishers The Book Folks, is available as an eBook, paperback or hardcover book through Amazon.

Bassett, who worked as a reporter on the Worcester Evening News for three years, said: ‘The plot covers a variety of locations including Redditch, Warwick, Worcester, Upton-upon-Severn and Birmingham.’

Book five in the series, 'Heir To Murder', won first place in the Mystery and Suspense (Police Procedurals) category in the American Fiction Awards last year.

Bassett, who spent more than 40 years working on regional and national newspapers, mainly for the Sunday People, decided to set his series of novels in Worcestershire and Warwickshire after enjoying his time as a newspaper reporter in Worcester.

He said: "For a novelist, Worcestershire and Warwickshire are the ideal counties in which to base a series because of their charming market towns and countryside together with their proximity to Birmingham. This means I have been able to create plots covering both urban and rural crime."

Now a Life Member of the National Union of Journalists, he currently resides in South-East London with his partner, Lin.