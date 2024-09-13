Award-winning author's sixth novel set in county

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning author behind a series of crime novels set in Warwickshire and Worcestershire has just had his sixth published.

Former Midlands journalist Tony Bassett’s latest book, It Never Rains, concerns a gang who burgle a Premier League footballer’s mansion in West Warwickshire while he is away at a match.

His stepson is kidnapped and a bodyguard shot dead. As storms hit the county and river levels rise alarmingly, there is a race against time to locate the missing teenager. Detectives also need to bring the criminal mastermind who planned the raid to justice.

The novel, released by London publishers The Book Folks, is available as an ebook or paperback through Amazon.

Tony said: “I enjoyed my time working on a local newspaper in Worcestershire so much that, when I had time to devote time to writing fiction, I knew immediately I wanted to set my books in Warwickshire and Worcestershire. I was inspired by their charming towns and cities – especially Stratford-upon- Avon and Worcester.

“In addition, there are beautiful villages and countryside and yet Birmingham is close by. Thanks to all this, I have been able to conjure up plots covering both urban and rural crime.’

Other books in the series (in order) are: Murder On Oxford Lane, The Crossbow Stalker, Murder Of A Doctor, Out For Revenge and Heir To Murder.eir To MurderHeir To Murder.

The previous book in the series, Heir To Murder, was judged first in the Mystery and Suspense (Police Procedurals) category in the American Fiction Awards three months ago..

Tony worked on regional and national newspapers for more than 40 years, mainly for the Sunday People. He reported on crime, show business, human interest and consumer topics.

Tony first developed a love of writing at the age of nine when he produced a magazine at his junior school in Sevenoaks, Kent A few years later, his local vicar in Tunbridge Wells staged his play based on the Biblical story of Naboth's Vineyard.

At Hull University, Tony was judged Time-Life Magazine student journalist of the year in 1971.

Tony, who has five grown-up children, is a Life Member of the National Union of Journalists. He lives in South-East London with his partner, Lin.