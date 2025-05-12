Book revealing hidden histories of African Queens to launch in Coventry

A major new book exploring the untold legacies of African queens and warriors will launch in Coventry next month at a special event held in one of the city’s most historic venues.

St Mary’s Guildhall will welcome acclaimed journalist and historian Paula Akpan this spring for the book tour of her debut book When We Ruled: The Rise and Fall of Twelve African Queens and Warriors.

The event, taking place on Tuesday, May 13 at 6pm at the historic venue, will include a live talk and Q&A with the author, followed by a book signing and community social. It is hosted by grassroots collective Queer Kinship Cov in partnership with local independent bookseller Hunt’s.

The Great Hall at St Mary's Guildhall

Set within one of Coventry’s most significant heritage buildings, the evening will offer audiences the chance to hear Paula bring to life the untold stories of pre-colonial leaders, warriors and revolutionaries from Nigeria to South Africa, whose triumphs and struggles shaped their societies and left lasting legacies.

Paula, who has been published in Vogue, Teen Vogue, The Independent, Stylist, and Time Out London, is renowned for her writing on identity, race, and social justice. When We Ruled is her highly anticipated first book.

Tickets are priced from £4 for general admission and £7 for solidarity admission, with all proceeds supporting event costs and future Queer Kinship Cov programming. Attendees can also pre-purchase the book at a discounted price of £18, or buy a copy on the night for £22.

Paula said: “I’m really thrilled to be heading to Coventry and speaking about my book at this brilliant venue. Kinship is a key theme in When We Ruled and it also sits at the heart of what Holly Cooper and Queer Kinship Cov are doing in the city. It’s my honour to be a part of it.”

St Mary’s Guildhall, a landmark of Coventry’s Cathedral Quarter with over 700 years of civic history, continues to serve as both a cultural hub and community venue on the back of major restoration in 2022. Its programme of public events, talks, and heritage engagement is helping to bring inclusive and thought-provoking conversations into one of the city’s most treasured spaces.

Niamh Carton, community engagement manager at St Mary’s Guildhall, said: “We’re proud to welcome Paula as she tours with her fantastic new book as it speaks so strongly to our mission.

“It’s a great opportunity to use a significant space to share important stories and connect communities through history, and a prime example of how heritage venues can play a role in celebrating the past while opening up vital conversations for the future.”

The event will conclude with a post-talk social at Dhillons Spire Bar a short walk away from the guildhall.

Queer Kinship Cov, the event organiser, is a community-led group supporting queers of colour in Coventry through principles of care, mutual aid and collaboration. The group aims to provide welcoming spaces for connection, learning and shared celebration.

Tickets and further details are available at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/queer-kinship-cov