Register
BREAKING

Broadcaster and author Loyd Grossman will be speaking at event in Leamington

He will be talking about his latest book
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Dec 2023, 11:35 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 11:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Broadcaster and author Loyd Grossman will be talking about his latest book at an event in Leamington, on Thursday January 18, 6-8pm.

He will be speaking at the Royal Pump Rooms’ Assembly Room about 'An Elephant in Rome: Bernini, the Pope and the Making of the Eternal City'.

The event is being organised by organised by the Leamington Soroptimists and all proceeds go to Helping Hands, including support for its Esther House Project.

Most Popular
Broadcaster and author Loyd Grossman will be talking about his latest book at an event in Leamington, on Thursday January 18, 6-8pm.Broadcaster and author Loyd Grossman will be talking about his latest book at an event in Leamington, on Thursday January 18, 6-8pm.
Broadcaster and author Loyd Grossman will be talking about his latest book at an event in Leamington, on Thursday January 18, 6-8pm.

Tickets are £30pp including wine and canapés.

More on the Esther House Project

The Esther House Project provides safety, security, and skill training for women who are victims of domestic abuse and violence. To find out more visit https://www.facebook.com/Estherprojectltd

Related topics:LeamingtonPopeRome