Broadcaster and author Loyd Grossman will be speaking at event in Leamington

Broadcaster and author Loyd Grossman will be talking about his latest book at an event in Leamington, on Thursday January 18, 6-8pm.

He will be speaking at the Royal Pump Rooms’ Assembly Room about 'An Elephant in Rome: Bernini, the Pope and the Making of the Eternal City'.

The event is being organised by organised by the Leamington Soroptimists and all proceeds go to Helping Hands, including support for its Esther House Project.

Tickets are £30pp including wine and canapés.

