The Leamington Courier, Warwick Courier and Kenilworth Weekly News are marking the launch of a new book celebrating local food and drinks businesses by offering readers the chance to win a great prize.

The lucky winner and a guest will be invited to the exclusive book launch party as well as receive a signed copy of ‘Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cookbook - A Culinary Journey of Gratitude,’ which is available this month.

Independent businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire are at the heart of the book, compiled by Brazilian-born entrepreneur and foodie Bianca Rodrigues Perry and which celebrates food, resilience and community.

It comes ahead of the first anniversary of the successful Bia’s Kitchen Show, hosted on YouTube by Bianca, and celebrates the region that, for the last 15 years, she has called home.

Bianca Rodrigues Perry with her new book ‘Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cookbook - A Culinary Journey of Gratitude'.

The book showcases some of the area’s brilliant local chefs, nutritionists, and food and drink artisans who share some of their own recipes and top cooking tips, alongside Bianca’s.

But the project is also rooted in her own journey of overcoming personal mental health challenges through a passion for cooking. It’s in this spirit that the self-taught chef-come-author has also pledged to donate the book’s profits to Coventry and Warwickshire Mind, a cause very close to her heart.

The launch event, on November 19, takes place at Whittles of Binswood in Leamington who are main sponsors of the event along with That Gin Company, in Warwick, and will showcase many of the businesses featured in the book, including a cake centrepiece by Cakes By Sophie Page, from Coventry and food from Scratch Cook Social, Leamington; Paprika Club, Leamington; Tavola, Leamington; Rodizio Rico, in Coventry; Tropical Brazil Foods, in Coventry and Scott’s Chocs, in Leamington.

Bianca said: “This is a fantastic cookbook full of gratitude, community, and flavour, and discovering how cooking can heal and bring people together.

“I have loved where this journey is taking me so far and have met so many talented entrepreneurs who have also inspired me in their own stories of resilience. It’s been a pleasure to share in their passion and I’m proud to feature them in this first book which, fittingly, begins my culinary’ journey of gratitude’ in the adopted community I now call home.

“I can’t wait to celebrate that community and the book – with everyone on the 19th.”

Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cookbook – A Culinary Journey of Gratitude is published by Birmingham-based The Book Chief and is now available for pre-order from Bia’s Kitchen Show at: https://buy.stripe.com/4gwcNxaEUbtKc5q4gh and through Amazon and Waterstones plus selected independent book shops, soon.

To view Bia’s Kitchen Show visit: https://biaskitchenshow.com/

