Echo Meadow: Local author framed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Local author Oliver Comins helped celebrate Independent Bookshop Week at Kenilworth Books a few days ago. To mark the occasion, he launched a booklet of poetry called Echo Meadow.
The title poem and many others are about places and events in the town. They include a giant snowman in the Abbey Fields, a protest by the Clock Tower and playing a short hole at Kenilworth Golf Club.
Residents may be surprised to read about the Queen's Arbour Terrace coffee room at the Pleasance, an ancient monument across the fields behind Kenilworth Castle, which apparently sources its coffee beans from plantations in Astley and Fen End!
Other poems take the reader further afield, to Edge Hill in south Warwickshire and to Highfield Road, Coventry City FC’s former stadium. 'Eight for (almost) nothing' recalls Oliver's time as captain of the Leamington Lemmings Cricket Club.
Copies of the booklet remain available from Kenilworth Books and are being sold to raise funds for BookTrust, the UK's largest children's reading charity.
Eight for (almost) nothing:
Doug bowled floaters which travelled slowlythrough the air, almost settling as they landed.Some days the ball soared over the boundary,cutting his spell short. On others, their batters,groggy or over-excited, made a pig’s ear of it,so our hero bowled through them with a smile,not knowing much more than his opponents.
That day was one of those, his eight for (almost)nothing a remarkable feat, and their captain saidhe’d write it up for the local press. Daft, really,to have believed he’d do that and not be left,all these years later, writing and wonderingif anyone out there reading this remembersthe all-night grin on Doug’s face, celebrating.
© Oliver Comins
Former captain of Leamington Lemmings Cricket ClubPoem first published in The Rialto poetry magazine (Norwich)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.