Echo Meadow: Local author framed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Booklet of poems about Warwickshire places and people has been published by Kenilworth Books to help celebrate Independent Bookshop Week

Local author Oliver Comins helped celebrate Independent Bookshop Week at Kenilworth Books a few days ago. To mark the occasion, he launched a booklet of poetry called Echo Meadow.

The title poem and many others are about places and events in the town. They include a giant snowman in the Abbey Fields, a protest by the Clock Tower and playing a short hole at Kenilworth Golf Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents may be surprised to read about the Queen's Arbour Terrace coffee room at the Pleasance, an ancient monument across the fields behind Kenilworth Castle, which apparently sources its coffee beans from plantations in Astley and Fen End!

Local poet in the frame!

Other poems take the reader further afield, to Edge Hill in south Warwickshire and to Highfield Road, Coventry City FC’s former stadium. 'Eight for (almost) nothing' recalls Oliver's time as captain of the Leamington Lemmings Cricket Club.

Copies of the booklet remain available from Kenilworth Books and are being sold to raise funds for BookTrust, the UK's largest children's reading charity.

Eight for (almost) nothing:

Doug bowled floaters which travelled slowlythrough the air, almost settling as they landed.Some days the ball soared over the boundary,cutting his spell short. On others, their batters,groggy or over-excited, made a pig’s ear of it,so our hero bowled through them with a smile,not knowing much more than his opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That day was one of those, his eight for (almost)nothing a remarkable feat, and their captain saidhe’d write it up for the local press. Daft, really,to have believed he’d do that and not be left,all these years later, writing and wonderingif anyone out there reading this remembersthe all-night grin on Doug’s face, celebrating.

© Oliver Comins