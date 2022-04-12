Exploring the history of a grand country house with connections to Rugby

A new book charting the history of Sulby Hall is to be published next month.

The work covers Sulby Hall, near Husbands Bosworth on the Leicestershire-Northamptonshire border, and its residents from being created by famous architect John Soane to its demolition over 150 years later in 1952.

While Sulby Hall is about half an hour away, it used to have the postal address of Rugby many years ago, and so many of the Polish refugees who once lived at the Sulby Polish Resettlement Camp (1948-58) settled in Rugby.

Written by Elizabeth Taylor, the book will be of interest to both garden and local historians and to anyone interested in the Sulby area.

It features a wealth of previously unpublished research, using primary source documents, on the history of Sulby Hall, its people, pleasure grounds and the walled kitchen garden.

The book follows the hall and its owners throughout the 18th and 19th centuries and is beautifully illustrated with a host of images from a number of private collections.

This is the second publication by the Northamptonshire Gardens Trust.

And it expands on the roots of the walled kitchen garden by providing a comprehensive history of the building for which it was created.

The 110-page hardback costs £18.

The book will be launched at The Gliding Centre at Husbands Bosworth Airfield at 2pm on Saturday May 14.