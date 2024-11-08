‘I wouldn’t be surprised to get a call from Trump’s lawyers!’ says Rugby author after the release of his new book

Timing is everything in life - and a Rugby author's new book is a great example of that!

Octogenarian author Lawrence Bird wrote a highly topical novel in 2023 but he has released it on Amazon in the past few weeks - and now it has suddenly become particularly relevant, following the recent US election result.

He told the Advertiser: “I had this idea based on what might have happened if Donald Trump had been born 70 years earlier and become US President in 1944, six months before the end of World War II, and how this might have affected Britain.”

Lawrence explained that he had the idea a few years ago, intertwining his story with real people and actual events of the time.

Octogenarian author Lawrence Bird with his book, titled ‘The Special Relationship: A Trump before his time?’.

The book, titled ‘The Special Relationship: A Trump before his time?’, is now available on Amazon in paperback and e-book format.

Lawrence, also known as Laurie, is a retired engineer who worked at Cawston House when it was a technical centre and is probably better known in Rugby as an organiser of local cycling events for the past 30 years.

In writing his story he was careful to point out for legal reasons he thought it better to call the main character David Travis! However, he added: "When I wrote this I hadn’t expected Donald Trump to even run for president again, let alone be re-elected. Now, it has an uncanny resemblance to reality, and I would not be surprised to get a call from Trump’s lawyers!”