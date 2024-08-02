Kenilworth author hopes to get under your skin with his new collection of horror stories

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A collection of horror stories set in a Warwickshire town will be chilling readers this August.

Once More Round the Sun is the first full collection from Kenilworth horror author Dave Musson. The book features 13 stories set in or around a fictionalised version of the author’s hometown.

Across the stories gathered in this new collection, readers can get stuck into a smorgasbord or short horror stories. Whether it’s the mystery of the supernatural podcaster who vanished without a trace, the tragic tale of the local girl who got lost in the woods one Halloween, or the horrible fate that was waiting for a widow who just wanted to visit her husband’s grave, there’s more to Dave’s town of Kingsworth than meets the eye. Oh, and what exactly happened to all those preschoolers that chilly afternoon?

Now a Kenilworth resident of almost a decade, Dave grew up in Bulkington and was a pupil at King Henry VIII School in Coventry.

The front cover for Once More Round the Sun - out 13 August

Speaking about the collection, he said: “With Kingsworth, I’ve tried to create a typical sleepy Warwickshire town. Kingsworth is somewhere that is, without doubt, a nice place to visit. There’s a castle, great schools, and lots of green space to enjoy.

“But, like most nice places to visit, if you scratch the surface, you’ll find something a little darker. You know the kind of thing; unsettling stories that locals love to tell outsiders with the sole purpose of getting under their skin. Kingsworth is no different…there’s plenty to discover among its streets and homes that the local tourist board wouldn’t want you to hear about. But I’d certainly love to show you some of the skeletons in this town’s closet!”

38-year-old Dave, who writes in his spare time, has built a following in the horror community over the last few years. He is the author of 2023’s Tiny Tales of Terror mini collections of flash fiction and 2002’s The Ultimate Stephen King Quiz Book, as well as the host of the Dave Reads King YouTube channel, the accompanying Constant Writers podcast.

With this collection, Dave not only hopes to scare readers but also leave them wanting more.

Kenilworth horror author Dave Musson (he/him)

He added: “The stories here are not the only ones Kingsworth has to tell – far from it. In fact, this collection is just the beginning…I’ve got plenty more dark tales set here that are itching to get out!”

Once More Round the Sun, by Dave Musson, will be available in paperback and ebook on Tuesday 13 August wherever books are sold. Find out more about Dave at davemussonauthor.com.