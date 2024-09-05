Kenilworth author needs your award votes
Horror writer Dave Musson, from Kenilworth, is up for a quartet of gongs in the inaugural Bookstagram Awards - a celebration of independent writing from book lovers on Instagram.
Dave’s newest collection of short stories Once More Round the Sun - all of which are set in and around a fictional version of Kenilworth - is in the running for the best horror release, the best anthology/collection, and the best cover art.
Not only that, Dave himself has been shortlisted for the Author of Year category.
Dave said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have been shortlisted in four categories and really appreciate anyone who put me forward. Making it this far is fantastic but, now I’ve made it this far, it would be incredible to win! If anyone is willing to vote for me and my work I would be incredibly grateful.”
Voting is open until 22 September and is done via Instagram. Simply send a direct message to the @bookstagramawards account with your votes - Dave Musson for Author of the year, and Once More Round the Sun for best horror, best anthology/collection, and best cover art.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.