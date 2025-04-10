Kenilworth author releases an autobiography of hope

Libby wearing body art created by her daughter Gracie. The story of Gracie’s miraculous birth is told in Undone.

Spring View Publications is pleased to announce the publication of local author Libby Thompson’s new book Undone – my journey from abuse and addiction to freedom.

The Libby you meet today is a successful beauty therapist from Kenilworth, Warwickshire – friendly and approachable with a lovely family – but life hasn't always been this way. Undone is her story of survival from childhood abuse and spiral into alcoholism, but also her path to freedom through her Christian faith, drawing on CS Lewis’s Chronicles of Narnia to illustrate the journey.

Libby says: “I find the fact that I have written this book laughable because I have dyslexia and only really started reading in the last few years, but I have a story to tell. If you’re facing similar challenges, struggling with a difficult childhood or an addiction, or are supporting someone who is, I’ve written Undone in the hope it will encourage and inspire you. There can be better times ahead.”

Undone is released on 24 April 2025 – a special date for Libby as it marks the third anniversary of becoming sober. It is available from Kenilworth Books, online from www.springview.uk or through your normal book seller.

Come and meet Libby at her book signing at Kenilworth Baptist Church, Farmer Ward Road, Kenilworth at midday on Sunday 27 April or at Kenilworth Books in Talisman Square on Saturday 7 June.