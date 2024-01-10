Kenilworth Footpaths group donates to Mayor’s charity
At a ceremony by their noticeboard on Sunday 7th January, the Kenilworth Footpaths Preservation Group donated £1000 to Kenilworth’s mayor Alix Dearing for her charity appeal.
The mayor was gifted a KFPG tabard and a copy of the KFPG’s booklet ‘Kenilworth and Beyond; Country Walks’.
The donation is part of the profits from the sale of the popular booklet which is available from Kenilworth Books and the Castle Gift shop.