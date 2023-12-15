A charity ambassador from Leamington has published her first book to raise much-needed funds.

Peggy King, ambassador and volunteer at the charity iLEAP, has written her stories in a book entitled ‘Sheldon and his Adventures”.

She said: "These stories were written to keep iLEAP members smiling during what was a very uncertain time, the first COVID lockdown. The book is dedicated to iLEAP to help raise funds for the charity www.ileap.co.uk”

The book “Sheldon and his Adventures” is available on Amazon.co.uk, priced £7.99.

More about iLEAP

The ILEAP charity operates in South Warwickshire, and most activities take place in the communities of Kenilworth, Leamington, Stratford-on-Avon and Warwick (although anyone is welcome to join no matter where you live, as long as you can get to the activities).

The charity works with people aged from four years and over and delivers a children's programme, a youth programme and an adult programme of inclusive leisure activities. ILEAP members generally have a mild / moderate learning disability although anyone with additional needs is welcome to join.