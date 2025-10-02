Meet the Brazilian foodie-turned-author at Kenilworth Bookshop Saturday Signing event

Food lovers are being invited to an exclusive book signing event in Kenilworth later this month hosted by author, chef, presenter and entrepreneur Bianca Rodrigues-Perry.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bianca will be on hand to sign copies of her exclusive recipe book, ‘Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cookbook - A Culinary Journey of Gratitude,’ at Kenilworth Bookshop on Saturday, October 18th – and even have examples of one of the recipes available to try!

It is the first in a collection of cookbooks celebrating food, resilience and community being launched by Brazilian-born Bianca, who also fronts the successful Bia’s Kitchen Show on YouTube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And every purchase makes a difference, with all profits supporting the mental health charity, MIND, a cause close to the author’s heart following years of her own personal struggles.

Kenilworth Books Manager Judy Brook pictured with Bianca Rodrigues-Perry.

Rooted in Bia’s own journey of overcoming personal challenges through her passion for cooking, this beautifully crafted collection invites readers to embark on a flavourful adventure. Featuring recipes from her popular online TV series – as well as some of her own creations - the book introduces some of the best independent food businesses in Warwickshire, showcasing talented chefs, nutritionists, and food artisans who bring their love of culinary art to life.

From comforting family meals to exotic dishes, the recipes in this book are both accessible and inventive, allowing home cooks of all levels to recreate the magic of these local chefs in their own kitchens.

Alongside these mouth-watering dishes, Bia shares her heartfelt story of how cooking became her path to happiness, making this book a deeply personal and uplifting read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I’m incredibly honoured and excited to be signing copies of "A Culinary Journey of Gratitude, cookbook in Kenilworth. It means so much to partner with a bookshop that shares my values around community, wellbeing, and the power of storytelling through food. I can’t wait to connect with readers and celebrate this journey together.”

Bianca's recipe book is raising money for Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind. Photo by Dave Perry Photography.

Bia’s journey of reinvention began when she left behind her family and a high-flying marketing career in 2009, emigrating to Leamington from her native Rio de Janeiro as the newly married Mrs David Perry - her future now devoted to a new role as mum of three.

It was also to signal the start of a turbulent period in her life, spending much of her pregnancy in hospital with crippling sickness and battling with chronic post-natal depression and a series of health scares involving her children.

The book also includes a heartfelt dedication to her brother-in-law Oli Perry who took his own life in 2021 and has been published in his memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s Bia’s combined passions of cooking and entrepreneurialism that became a lifeline – even going on to win Channel Four’s Couple’s Come Dine With Me. Buoyed by her early business success running a thriving food delivery service during lockdown, it was in January last year that the Bia’s Kitchen Show brand was born.

Musician Robert James Grey will be entertaining visitors on the piano.

Since then Bianca and her show, which is streamed regularly on YouTube, have won the affections of a loyal and growing UK audience, even winning the entrepreneur two national awards.

Visitors to the event will also be entertained by talented pianist Robert James Grey who is playing some of his favourite tunes on the community piano outside the shop.

The Coventry based singer-songwriter describes his music like a memory half-remembered; melancholic, honest and quietly vast. Blending coastal nostalgia with cosmic wonder, his songs trace the emotional maps of the places we leave behind and the spaces we carry within.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously featured on BBC6 music, national press and having played festivals across the country, Robert will be performing a special stripped back acoustic set on the piano. He’ll be returning to his classically inspired routes to provide some beautiful accompaniment for this special event.

‘Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cookbook - A Culinary Journey of Gratitude features recipes from chefs in south Warwickshire.

Kenilworth Bookshop owner Judy Brook, said: "We are really looking forward to having Bianca with us in October. This is an amazing book which celebrates food and brings people together in a beautiful way. At its core it is supporting local businesses, which aligns to our passion here at the bookshop.”

People have the chance to meet Bianca and get their hands on a signed copy of her book at the event at Kenilworth Bookshop in Talisman Square on Saturday, October 18th between 10.30am-1.30pm.

There’ll also be the chance to enjoy complimentary refreshments, including brigadeiros -Brazilian truffles that appear in her book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further information here: https://www.kenilworthbooks.co.uk/event/saturday-signing-come-and-meet-author-and-chef-bia-rodrigues-perry/

Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cookbook – A Culinary Journey of Gratitude is published by Birmingham-based The Book Chief and is now available for order from Bia’s Kitchen Show at: https://buy.stripe.com/8wM4h14gw55m1qM9AD and through Amazon