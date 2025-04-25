Meet the Brazilian foodie-turned-author at Stratford charity book signing event

Independent businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire are at the heart of her new book celebrating food, resilience and their community, the profits from which go to charity.

‘Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cookbook - A Culinary Journey of Gratitude,’ is the first in a collection launched by Brazilian-born Bianca, who also fronts the successful Bia’s Kitchen Show on YouTube.

Rooted in Bia’s own journey of overcoming personal challenges through her passion for cooking, this beautifully crafted collection invites readers to embark on a flavourful adventure. Featuring recipes from her popular online TV series – as well as some of her own creations - the book introduces some of the best independent food businesses in Warwickshire, showcasing talented chefs, nutritionists, and food artisans who bring their love of culinary art to life.

And every purchase makes a difference, with all profits supporting the mental health charity, Mind, a cause close to the author’s heart following years of her own personal struggles.

From comforting family meals to exotic dishes, the recipes in this book are both accessible and inventive, allowing home cooks of all levels to recreate the magic of these local chefs in their own kitchens.

Alongside these mouth-watering dishes, Brazilian-born Bia shares her heartfelt story of how cooking became her path to happiness, making this book a deeply personal and uplifting read.

Bia’s journey of reinvention began when she left behind her family and a high-flying marketing career in 2009, emigrating to Leamington from her native Rio de Janeiro as the newly married Mrs David Perry - her future now devoted to a new role as mum of three.

It was also to signal the start of a turbulent period in her life, spending much of her pregnancy in hospital with crippling sickness and battling with chronic post-natal depression and a series of health scares involving her children.

The book also includes a heartfelt dedication to her brother-in-law Oli Perry who took his own life in 2021 and has been published in his memory.

It’s Bia’s combined passions of cooking and entrepreneurialism that became a lifeline – even going on to win Couple’s Come Dine With Me on Channel Four. Buoyed by her early business success running a thriving food delivery service during lockdown, it was in January last year that the Bia’s Kitchen Show brand was born.

Since then Bianca and her show, which is streamed regularly on YouTube, have won the affections of a loyal and growing UK audience, even winning the entrepreneur a national award. She is also this year in the running for two more accolades – Influencer of the Year for Ladies First Inspirational Women Awards and Special Recognition for the Woman Who Awards.

She said: “Six months after the launch of the book, I’m delighted to be coming to Stratford and hope to meet as many food lovers as possible there. We are grateful to be hosted by The Woodsman Restaurant at hotel Indigo, whose Executive Chef Greg Newman was one of the guests on my show last year. The evening will be a wonderful opportunity to celebrate food and the independent food industry in our area.”

She added: “This is a fantastic cookbook full of gratitude, community, and flavour, and discovering how cooking can heal and bring people together.

“I have loved where this journey is taking me so far and have met so many talented entrepreneurs who have also inspired me in their own stories of resilience. It’s been a pleasure to share in their passion and I’m proud to feature them in this first book which, fittingly, begins my culinary’ journey of gratitude’ in the adopted community I now call home.”

Greg Newman said: “I had the incredible opportunity to work alongside Bia when she invited me to co-host on her YouTube channel. Her infectious personality and charisma were instantly warm and welcoming. Her passion for food, deep respect for tradition, and natural ability to connect with people shine through in everything she does — both on screen and in person.

“This book is a true reflection of that spirit. It gives me the greatest pleasure to continue this journey with Bia and her followers at The Woodsman for what I’m certain will be a wonderfully successful book launch.”

Come along and meet Bianca and buy a signed copy of her book at Hotel Indigo, Chapel Street, between 7-9.30pm on Thursday, May 8th. Complimentary drinks and canapes will also be served.

To view the Greg Newman episode of Bia’s Kitchen Show visit: www.youtube.com

Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cookbook – A Culinary Journey of Gratitude is published by Birmingham-based The Book Chief and is now available for order from Bia’s Kitchen Show at: buy.stripe.com and through Amazon at: www.amazon.co.uk

