Murder of two Russian dissidents is the subject of a former Rugby pupil's first novel

James Meakin, who went to Lawrence Sheriff School and is now a student at Durham University, self-published his first novel this summer, titled Two Dead Dissidents.

A murder mystery thriller involving two Russian dissidents is the subject of a former Rugby pupil's first novel.

The 21-year-old said: "This novel would interest those who enjoy murder mystery and espionage genres.

Two Dead Dissidents by James Meakin

"Two Dead Dissidents tells the story of the murder of two Russian dissidents in London in 2023 culminating in a deadly train journey from Paris to Moscow."

Two Dead Dissidents is now on sale at Hunt’s Bookshop in Rugby.