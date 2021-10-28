Southam Book Festival returns with a great atmosphere after last year's event was forced to online

The 2021 festival saw book lovers, publishers, writers, illustrators and book binders mingle in the main hall of the Graham Adams Centre on Sunday October 24. Photos by Karen Tillett.

Although the online festival in 2020 was a great success, organisers of the Southam Book Festival knew there was nothing like talking to people face-to-face.

The 2021 festival saw book lovers, publishers, writers, illustrators and book binders mingle in the main hall of the Graham Adams Centre on Sunday October 24.

There were opportunities to hear writers talk about the creative process and also to enjoy a cup of tea and some cake. Proceeds of the festival are donated to support community activities run at the Graham Adams Centre.

Southam Mayor, Cllr Graham Foster, presents Debbie of Clippers with a certificate and some goodies in recognition of creating the most voted for Book in a Window. Photo by Karen Tillett.

In the weeks running up to the festival, organisers initiated a ‘Book in the Window’ competition. Twenty-six local businesses responded to the challenge of creating a window displays of favourite books.

The response was enthusiastic and ranged from ‘Henry VI’ to ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’. Members of the public were able to vote for their favourite window and the winner was ‘Clippers’ men’s hairdressers with their depiction of Harry Potter’s flying school.

Another feature of the festival was the Flash Fiction Competition for a story of not more that 100 words. This year there were over 160 entries from all over the UK and from further afield including the island of St Helena in the South Atlantic. The winning entries can be read on the book festival’s web site www.southambookfest.co.ukThe festival is organised by a small group of local people. To join the team please get in touch via [email protected]

The 2021 festival saw book lovers, publishers, writers, illustrators and book binders mingle in the main hall of the Graham Adams Centre on Sunday October 24. Photo by Karen Tillett.

The 2021 festival saw book lovers, publishers, writers, illustrators and book binders mingle in the main hall of the Graham Adams Centre on Sunday October 24. Photo by Karen Tillett.

The 2021 festival saw book lovers, publishers, writers, illustrators and book binders mingle in the main hall of the Graham Adams Centre on Sunday October 24. Photo by Karen Tillett.

The 2021 festival saw book lovers, publishers, writers, illustrators and book binders mingle in the main hall of the Graham Adams Centre on Sunday October 24. Photo by Karen Tillett.

The 2021 festival saw book lovers, publishers, writers, illustrators and book binders mingle in the main hall of the Graham Adams Centre on Sunday October 24. Photo by Karen Tillett.