Tanworth-in-Arden phone box hosts launch of Amazon bestseller Born from Fax Machines

Abbi Buszard - and her fax machine - launch the bestseller from the phone box book exchange in Tanworth-in-Arden, Warwickshire

A red phone box in Tanworth-in-Arden — now a community book exchange — became the unlikely stage for one of Britain’s quirkiest literary launches last week.

On Thursday, 2nd October, local author Abbi Buszard joined 31 other co-authors across the UK and beyond to celebrate the release of The Fax Club Experiment, a book that began with a question: What happens when strangers strip away identity and ego to connect through radical honesty?

The answer involved turning back the clock. In an era obsessed with speed and screens, 100 strangers bought fax machines, and gave up their names for numbers. For 52 weeks, they answered one soul-searching question every Friday — delivered via fax. No job titles, no profiles, just paper curling out of a humming machine.

By the end, only 32 stayed the course. They met for the first time in London earlier this year and decided to write a book together. Against all odds, The Fax Club Experiment became an Amazon bestseller within 24 hours of its release.

Local readers celebrate the launch in Tanworth-in-Arden

Abbi’s launch in Tanworth-in-Arden captured the spirit of the project perfectly: a phone box, once a lifeline for calls, now reborn as a book exchange; a celebration of slow, meaningful conversation in a world of instant everything.

“Fax Club taught me that real connection comes not from having it all figured out, but from being brave enough to share our messy, beautiful truths,” says one contributor.

The book features the 52 questions that sparked the movement, raw anonymous answers, and the story of how obsolete technology created deep human connection.

Find out more and order the book here: https://amzn.to/476SImQ

www.thefaxclubexperiment.com