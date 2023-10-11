Twenty-five female authors will be showcasing and signing their books at event in Kenilworth

Register
The event takes place on Saturday October 21
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Oct 2023, 09:32 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 09:32 BST
Twenty-five female authors will be showcasing and signing their books at a 'meet the author' event in Kenilworth.

The not-for-profit event, titled Socially Shared Meet The Author Book Sale With Tearoom, will take place at St Francis Of Assisi Church on Saturday October 21, 11am - 3pm.

There will also be a pop-up tearoom with proceeds going to the local food bank charity.

Entry is free, but people are advised to book a ticket at https://sociallyshared.co.uk/events (or by clicking here).

There will be a children's activity table for the younger visitors too.

A spokesperson for the event said: "Following the resounding success of our previous two events, we are thrilled to be able to host our third annual ‘Meet The Author’ event for Socially Shared.

"There will be an array of fiction, nonfiction and children’s books for people to browse and this will be our biggest event yet!

"This event brings together authors, their readers and local people for this social shopping event."

Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/280696231219900

