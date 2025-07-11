Warwickshire entrepreneur publishes first book helping MDs to navigate marketing maze

A Nuneaton entrepreneur has launched her first ever book to help business owners navigate their route through the maze of marketing.

Sophie Blackmore has published It’s Only Bloody Marketing five years on from launching her own marketing consultancy business, Happy Marketer Ltd, after being made redundant during the pandemic.

The book is a culmination of Sophie’s 15-plus years of marketing experience, and is designed to help time-poor SME managing directors and chief executives use easy-to-understand, cost-efficient marketing tactics to grow their business.

It uses simple decision-making frameworks to help them identify relevant marketing tactics, track approaches that are working, work out if and when to outsource or hire, and understand what success really looks like. It also helps them to create a marketing strategy in ten-minute segments that fit around their busy schedules.

From left, Sophie Blackmore and Neil Littlewood

Sophie said: “The overriding mantra of the book when it comes to marketing is to stop overthinking and ‘keep it simple’ – especially if you’re feeling lost as a business owner or you’re just starting out.

“Getting marketing right is hard, and getting it wrong can be very expensive, but with the right support, it is possible to strike exactly the right balance.

“The book is aimed at MDs in technical industries who lack the time or patience to read hundreds of pages of theory. It will help them understand what they should be doing, and why, so they can grow their business steadily and cost-efficiently.

“I have been overwhelmed with the support I have had so far. Within a couple of days of launching the book I had sold more than 80 copies.

“It is also a culmination of the wide-ranging support I have had since forming my business almost five years ago – including from the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce – who have given me various platforms to share my expertise with other entrepreneurs.”

Neil Littlewood, Membership and Sales Account Manager at the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, has been supporting Sophie over the past two years with networking opportunities.

He added: “When I was introduced to Sophie it became apparent very quickly that her technical marketing knowledge and passion for helping people was an asset that other businesses in the region could benefit from.

“Over the past 18 months we’ve arranged for Sophie to present to our Business Talent members aged 18-30, while she has also attended our Commercial Academy Days too, which has in turn helped her to grow her own business.

“The new book is a great way for Sophie to impart her knowledge to a wider audience, and is another reminder to business owners of the importance of seeking professional advice to aid growth, whether that is accessing literature or joining a support network such as their local Chamber.”

For more information about It’s Only Bloody Marketing visit www.itsonlybloodymarketing.co.uk