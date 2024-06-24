Well-known Kenilworth figure Cyril Hobbins publishes his first children’s book
Cyril is one of life’s enthusiasts, who has spent much of his life bringing joy to others. His eight-plus decades have encompassed incredible variety, from a wartime childhood, through carpentry and joinery to teaching, social work and some special years as a toy maker. He’s even been invited to Hollywood by Disney to help promote the re-mastered Pinocchio.
Today he’s showing no signs of slowing down, with Uncle Buckle being his first foray into digital artwork after a lifetime of creating everything from homes to theatre sets and from pointillist portraits to Pinocchio.
Cyril is a well-known figure in his home town of Kenilworth, Warwickshire, where he enjoys street photography and is often found in one of his favourite coffee shops. He says: “I’ve written Uncle Buckle for the kind of child I was, perhaps a little shy and a bit bookish, but with an imagination that took me to other worlds. I began to read at a very young age and loved working out what long words meant, so the story isn’t dumbed down for my young audience.”
Candy Evans of Spring View Publications says: “Cyril and I worked together to bring Kenilworthian Ron Owen’s book of cartoons to life a couple of years ago in On the Funny Side of the Street and since then I’m proud to call Cyril a friend. It’s been great to work with him to publish Uncle Buckle. In a way it’s a community effort as he was inspired by local artist Chris Saunderson – on whom Uncle Buckle is based – and encouraged to pull the pictures together in a book by Michelle of Castle Home Luxuries in Smalley Place.”
Uncle Buckle is available to order securely online at springview.uk or buy at Castle Home Luxuries (near the library), Kenilworth Books in Talisman Square, Kenilworth or through your local bookshop.
