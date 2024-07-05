Bouncy fun as world's largest inflatable obstacle course heads to region this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Monster, offering 300 metres of bouncy castle-type mayhem for kids and grown-ups, will be at Coventry Building Society Arena for a month

Have you got what it takes to tame The Monster?

Thrill-seekers young and old will find out the answer when the world’s largest inflatable assault course takes up residence at Coventry Building Society Arena this summer.

Offering 300 metres of bouncy castle-style mayhem for all the family, The Monster arrives to Coventry after a successful tour of Canada last year and a stint at Miami Beach in the USA.

The world's largest inflatable obstacle course is heading to our region this summer

The Monster will run at the venue from Thursday, August 1, to Sunday, September 1, with the assault course opening from 10am to 10pm Thursdays to Sundays.

It features more than 40 obstacles, including the 18-metre Mega Slide, the mind-blowing Exterminator and the terrifying House of Hell.

The ultimate party playground will be housed in the Indoor Arena over the school holidays. Daytime sessions will be run for kids aged seven and over giving parents a fun way to occupy their children, with lots of surprises in store.

The craziness will be cranked up at night when live DJs, wacky party games, street food and drinks will be thrown into the mix.

Revellers attempt to tame The Monster

Organisers say the evening sessions will deliver the perfect party atmosphere for corporate functions, birthday celebrations and parties.

The Monster has packed out major venues across the UK in recent years, including the NEC in Birmingham and London’s Alexandra Palace, but this is the first time the attraction has rocked up in Coventry.

Paul Michael, Managing Director at Coventry Building Society Arena, said: “Given the locations it has previously appeared in, and its overwhelming popularity, bringing The Monster to Coventry really is a coup for us.

“The Monster offers something very different - and very fun - for the whole family and we’re thrilled to be hosting it over the summer holidays.

Kids take on The Monster

“Throughout the day we’re expecting to welcome children and families, with adults joining us on the evening for the calendar of exciting events we have in store.

“We’re delighted to have been able to lure The Monster to our award-winning venue and we’re confident people in Coventry and across the Midlands will love it.”

Tickets will cover three-hour stays at the venue, including one hour on The Monster itself.