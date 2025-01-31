Brahms' Ein deutsches Requiem at Leamington Spa's Holy Trinity Church
Warwick & Kenilworth Choral Society presents Brahms’ Ein deutsches Requiem, and works by Clara Schumann and Heinrich von Herzogenberg.
Alex Silverman, conductor; Alex Pratley, Baritone; Colin Druce and Charles Matthews, piano.
The event will take place on Saturday 29 March from 7.30pm. The venue is the Holy Trinity Church, Leamington Spa CV32 5RG.
Tickets £15 (£5 students and under-18s) from www.ticketsource.co.uk/wkcs, on the door, Presto Music, Kenilworth Books, and Warwick Books.