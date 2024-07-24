Britains Got Talent Finalist Amy Lou is coming to a pub near you

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rising Star, Amy Lou from Britain's Got Talent Finals 2023 has confirmed a performance at The Stag and Pheasant in Hillmorton, Rugby despite her busy schedule.

Amy Lou, from Tipton, famously hit the front page of every national tabloid, when the powerhouse singer wowed judges with her amazing voice at thirty weeks pregnant during her first audition on Britain's Got Talent.

Amy reached the final and placed 7th in series 16 of Britain's Got Talent in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past year, Amy has been travelling the world on cruise ships and working with song writers who wrote songs for Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross and Sir Rod Stewart. BGT has given her that platform to completely change her life.

Britain's Got Talent Finalist, Amy Lou

Prior to Amy's appearance on BGT, she entertained customers at local pub venues.

The landlord of The Stag and Pheasant pub in Hillmorton spotted Amy on a Facebook group long before her audition on BGT and reached out to her about booking a date in the diary to perform at his pub. She was booked in to perform at The Stag and Pheasant in Hillmorton, Rugby for Saturday 4th March 2023 but had to cancel due to late stages of her pregnancy. Since then Amy and the landlord Craig have kept in contact. Craig has followed her journey and Amy always promised to arrange another date in the diary to perform at his pub.

True to her promise, that date has now been agreed.

Amy will be coming to Rugby and performing at The Stag and Pheasant in Hillmorton on Saturday 7th September this year. This will be a ticket only event. Tickets are available from behind the bar at £10 each. These are non refundable. Door Staff will be working during the performance to ensure crowd control is monitored as this event is expected to be very popular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad