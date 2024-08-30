British Motor Museum gets into gear for fun at Retro Truck Show
Enthusiasts can see an array of powerful vehicles from some of the biggest names in trucking, including Volvo, Scania, DAF, Foden and ERF trucks. Trucks from across Europe, notably France, the Netherlands and Belgium, will also be present, giving a continental flavour to this great event!
All trucks built between 1971 to 2001 are welcome to attend, at a cost of just £27.50. There are no trophies or judging, just the opportunity for truck fans to get together and admire the displays. For truck owners, this annual weekend makes for the perfect trucking holiday and the chance to catch up with friends and like-minded truck enthusiasts. There will also be an Indoor Model Show and trade area with a range of photos, models, and brochures. Camping is available on the Friday and Saturday nights with access to a Bar in the evenings.
Tom Caren, Show Manager at the British Motor Museum, said: “This show is an unmissable event for truck fans! It’s one of our most popular and a great weekend out for owners, drivers, enthusiasts, and the public. It’s great to see the trucks arrive on the Saturday and line-up, whereas on the Sunday, you can see them tower over the car parks creating a labyrinth of displays!”
Visitors can also enjoy exploring the Museum and Collections Centre as entry is included with the Show ticket. Saturday and Sunday Advance tickets cost £16 for adults, £9 for children, £14 for concessions and £43 for a family. Sunday is the busier day with more trucks on display. It is also one of the Museum’s Annual Pass Exempt Event Days, meaning that Annual Passes will not be valid on this day. Weekend tickets are also available. To find out more about the British Motor Museum & the Retro Truck Show, please call 01926 895300 or visit https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/retro-truck-show
