British Motor Museum hosts DR1VR show for its third consecutive year

The DR1VR show is returning to the British Motor Museum on Sunday 14 September for its third consecutive year!

Visitors can once again enjoy a relaxed day out with live music whilst admiring hundreds of modified cars, including modern and classic stance, track builds, and timeless classics. The first two shows have featured hundreds of the UK & Europe’s finest inspired builds, and many more are expected this year due to its popularity.

Since 2017, DR1VR has been dedicated to producing automotive lifestyle accessories and media focusing on the modified, drift and racing car communities. They have built an ethos of 'respect every build', regardless of how customised the car is, whether it is bagged or on coilovers, wrapped or painted – every vehicle has value. As with the last two years, all show vehicles must be pre-selected and approved before being entered into the show.

Tom Caren, Shows Manager at the British Motor Museum, said, “It’s great to see the DR1VR show is returning to the Museum for its third year. This show is the place to be for all motoring enthusiasts! Visitors do not need to turn up in a custom vehicle; they can simply visit the show displays and Museum buildings and take in hundreds of these fantastic, modified cars!”

Visitors and exhibitors can also enjoy exploring over 400 historic British cars across the Museum and Collections Centre, as entry is included with the Show ticket. Exhibitor tickets are just £12, including entry for the driver and their car. Passenger tickets are available for exhibitors at a special discounted rate of £12 per adult and £9 per child, so you can bring the whole family along! Visitor show tickets cost £17 per adult, £9 per child, £15 per concession and £46 for a family of 4.

To find out more about the British Motor Museum & the DR1VR Show, please call 01926 895300 or visit https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/dr1vr-show